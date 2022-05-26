Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $298,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

