Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.62% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.0% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

