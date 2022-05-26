Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NN by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NN by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,728.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 555,715 shares of company stock worth $1,416,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.