Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

