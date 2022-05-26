Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.