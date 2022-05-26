Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

