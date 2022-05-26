Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.68.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

