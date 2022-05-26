Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 636,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 188,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.15%.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.