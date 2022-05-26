Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,121 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

