Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $201,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $723.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,021.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,116.87. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.