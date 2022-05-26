39,340 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,244,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $939.87 million, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Denison Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.