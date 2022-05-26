Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $32,099.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,003 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $154,571.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,808 shares of company stock valued at $258,864. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CKPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

