12,000 Shares in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.99 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

