Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Energous by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Energous by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 79.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 4,843.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

