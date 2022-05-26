Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN opened at 27.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 67.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last three months.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

