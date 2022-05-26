Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

