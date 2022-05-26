Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $211,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

