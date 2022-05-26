Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 850,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,305,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 68.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 679,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after buying an additional 275,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 111.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -142.87 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 in the last three months.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

