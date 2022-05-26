14,524 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MGI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $953.15 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.