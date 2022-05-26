14,524 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 57.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MGI opened at $9.90 on Thursday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $953.15 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.30.
In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.
MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
