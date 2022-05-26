Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 471,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

