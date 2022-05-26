Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of MOS opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

