7,002 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.