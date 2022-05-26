Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $331.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.17. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $378.63.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.55 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

