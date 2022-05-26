Cibc World Markets Corp Has $236,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,759,000 after acquiring an additional 85,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

