Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,670 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

