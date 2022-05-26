Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 229,723 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

