Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

