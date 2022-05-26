Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,071 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

