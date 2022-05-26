Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 112,295 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,295 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

