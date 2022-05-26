Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $257.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

