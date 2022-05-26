Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 16,418 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

