Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after purchasing an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Citrix Systems by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 444,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 458,345 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 424,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

