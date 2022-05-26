Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 1,859 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

