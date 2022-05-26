Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 254,892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

