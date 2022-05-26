Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

