Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,874,000 after buying an additional 763,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $88.77 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

