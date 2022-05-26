Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,321,610 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,321,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after buying an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,940,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

