Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 904,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Terreno Realty worth $77,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRNO opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

