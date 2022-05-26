Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $77.30 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $77,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affirm by 1,532.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

