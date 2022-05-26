Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 34,429 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,786,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $78,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 36.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 253.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

