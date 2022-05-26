Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $73,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $42,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares valued at $1,870,161. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

