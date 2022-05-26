Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 175,100 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $21,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

OGE stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

