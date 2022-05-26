Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Matador Resources worth $21,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.