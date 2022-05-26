Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Baidu worth $77,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after buying an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 22.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,847,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $119.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.18.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

