Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 809,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Plug Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

