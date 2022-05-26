Bank of Montreal Can Sells 524,094 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $229.82. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

