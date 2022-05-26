Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.90 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 524,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $228.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,750. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

