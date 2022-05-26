Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 34,558 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Kilroy Realty worth $79,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $18,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of KRC opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

