Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61,738 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Performance Food Group worth $81,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

