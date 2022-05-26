TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of TransUnion worth $76,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
TRU opened at $82.31 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Cowen decreased their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.
In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
